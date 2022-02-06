TTC Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last week, TTC has traded flat against the US dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110444 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.