TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $64,036.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 121,549,057,988 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

