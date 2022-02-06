UCA Coin Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $9,567.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.95 or 0.07154299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.71 or 0.99907898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006594 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,335,903,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,043,635 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

Buying and Selling UCA Coin

