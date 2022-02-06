UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.50

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and traded as low as $49.86. UCB shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 12,290 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBJY. Barclays cut shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

