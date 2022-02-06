Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.74. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 13,152 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UGP. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

