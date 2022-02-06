Umbrella Network Price Down 3.1% This Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $740,321.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00130179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.