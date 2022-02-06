Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $12.40 million and $81,897.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

