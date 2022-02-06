Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,400 ($45.71) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,815 ($51.29) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,892.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,958.16. The company has a market capitalization of £97.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

