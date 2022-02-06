United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,670,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $486,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Amundi acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,071,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

