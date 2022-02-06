Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.08, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.85 million.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.13.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTI. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.