Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.82.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of UPWK opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27.

In other Upwork news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,153 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Upwork by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after acquiring an additional 385,715 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.