US Bancorp DE Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

VGSH stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

