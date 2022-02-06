US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,625 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

