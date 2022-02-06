US Bancorp DE Buys 104 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

