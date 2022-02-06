US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NJR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

