US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

