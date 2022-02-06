USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $23.56.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth about $3,402,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 210,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

