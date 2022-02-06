Vai Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $55.14 million and $56,619.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

