Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Stake Lessened by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lowered its holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Valor Latitude Acquisition were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLATU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,988,000.

OTCMKTS VLATU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

