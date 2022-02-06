Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Acquires 508 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.