Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after buying an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $76.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

