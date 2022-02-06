Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

