Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 1,120 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

