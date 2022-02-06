Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 120 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,808,000 after purchasing an additional 210,950 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.