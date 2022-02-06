Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

