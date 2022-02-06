Velanne Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for about 6.9% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 564.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 391.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE Y opened at $687.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $594.28 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

