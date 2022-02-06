Velas (VLX) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $598.86 million and $6.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002842 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003760 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,258,156,682 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.