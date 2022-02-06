Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 168,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). As a group, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.