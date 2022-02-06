Venus (XVS) Price Hits $9.32

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $112.27 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $9.32 or 0.00021840 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,456.05 or 0.99487414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.00456899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

