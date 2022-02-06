Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Verint Systems worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.