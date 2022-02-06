Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $66.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 149,853 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $4,679,909.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,990 shares of company stock worth $8,841,612.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 489,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,764. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

