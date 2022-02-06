Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives $2,475.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.99) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.17) to GBX 2,150 ($28.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

VTXPF stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Victrex has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

