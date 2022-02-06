Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $902.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

