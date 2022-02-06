Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.