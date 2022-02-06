Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cardiol Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.81 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (CVD). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

