Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.81. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.54. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

