Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 843.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIWI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. QIWI plc has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.55%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

QIWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

