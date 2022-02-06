Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 954 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MXL opened at $62.15 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.