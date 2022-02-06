Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Gentex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

