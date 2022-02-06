Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

