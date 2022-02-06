Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 232.25 ($3.12).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 194.55 ($2.62) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

