Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtu Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 235.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Virtu Financial worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.