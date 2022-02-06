Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

Shares of VRTS stock traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.50. 73,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

