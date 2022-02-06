Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

NYSE VVNT remained flat at $$6.38 during trading hours on Friday. 398,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,140. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

