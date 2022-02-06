Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.67.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.