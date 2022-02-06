Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,772 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for 1.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $216,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,603,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.89. 771,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,505. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.38 and its 200-day moving average is $324.63. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.