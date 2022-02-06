Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Humana worth $114,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.85. 1,912,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,112. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

