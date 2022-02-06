Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. Vroom has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $995.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

