Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will post sales of $308.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.73 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. Walker & Dunlop posted sales of $224.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.18. 154,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,422. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $92.57 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.