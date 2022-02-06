Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $208,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after buying an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $123.02 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

